Fiserv Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.40. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after buying an additional 340,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,673,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

