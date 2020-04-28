FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of FirstGroup (LON:FGP) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FGP. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FirstGroup to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstGroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 132.25 ($1.74).

LON FGP opened at GBX 0.62 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.40. The firm has a market cap of $756.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

