First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 422,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $24,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $60.24.

