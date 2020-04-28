First National Financial (TSE:FN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.19

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.19 and traded as low as $27.84. First National Financial shares last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 66,064 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of First National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,568.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.19.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$342.14 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that First National Financial Corp will post 3.2099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 67.15%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

