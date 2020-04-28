First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

NYSE:JPM opened at $94.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

