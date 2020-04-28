First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 433 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

