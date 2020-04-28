First Citizens Financial Corp Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

