Financial Review: Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Clearway Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.52 billion 0.09 $251.18 million $4.67 0.63 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 3.92 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -203.00

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 14.14% 22.93% 10.75% Clearway Energy -1.07% -0.52% -0.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 0 0 0 N/A Clearway Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40

Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.71%. Given Clearway Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clearway Energy is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Risk & Volatility

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Clearway Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

