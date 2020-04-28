Financial Contrast: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) & Cango (NASDAQ:CANG)

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Cango (NYSE:CANG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Cango’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies 1.29% 5.11% 2.88% Cango 25.60% 7.08% 4.75%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bottomline Technologies and Cango, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies 1 0 6 0 2.71 Cango 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bottomline Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $54.25, indicating a potential upside of 33.75%. Cango has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 49.71%. Given Cango’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cango is more favorable than Bottomline Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cango shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies and Cango’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies $421.96 million 4.23 $9.43 million $0.97 41.81 Cango $206.85 million 3.81 $56.15 million $0.37 14.08

Cango has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies. Cango is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bottomline Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cango has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Cango on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Cango

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

