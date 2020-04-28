Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 615,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RACE. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.72.

Shares of RACE opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $180.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.20.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.2351 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

