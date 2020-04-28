FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) Insider Derek Hall Sells 5,786 Shares of Stock

FBD Holdings plc (LON:FBH) insider Derek Hall sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.92), for a total value of £34,831.72 ($45,819.15).

Shares of FBD stock opened at GBX 655 ($8.62) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 555.63. FBD Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,008.23 ($13.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The company has a market cap of $228.35 million and a P/E ratio of 237.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of €1.00 ($1.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from FBD’s previous dividend of $0.50. FBD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FBD in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

FBD Company Profile

FBD Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to farmers, private individuals, and business owners in Ireland. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Financial Services. It offers car, home, and farm insurance products; shop, pub, and office based professional insurance; manufacturers, wholesale, and distribution insurance; and restaurant, cafe, and takeaway insurance products.

