Farmers Trust Co. Sells 938 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. The company has a market cap of $186.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.11.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

