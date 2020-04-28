Farmers Trust Co. Sells 1,151 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $171.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.89.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

