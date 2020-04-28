Farmers Trust Co. Has $7.11 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

