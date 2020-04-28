Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $217.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

