Family Capital Trust Co Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,468.11.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,270.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,316.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

