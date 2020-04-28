F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 23rd. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the network technology company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $160.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,639. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

