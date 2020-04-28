F.N.B. Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

FNB stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 487.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $293,730. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

