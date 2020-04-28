Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $43.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

