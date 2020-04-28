Exponent (EXPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPO opened at $71.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.57.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

