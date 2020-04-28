Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 12,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

