Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.38% of Exelixis worth $20,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Exelixis by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after buying an additional 298,036 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at $641,000. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 961,531 shares in the company, valued at $17,365,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,221,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 689,801 shares of company stock worth $14,377,148. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $240.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

