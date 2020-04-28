Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $193.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $194.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $1,662,562.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 969,473 shares in the company, valued at $168,581,659.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $504,976.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock worth $49,446,302. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

