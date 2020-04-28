Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Nike stock opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.97.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

