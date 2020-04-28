Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

