Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 0.8% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 395,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,126,000 after acquiring an additional 25,291 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 106,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 52.0% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $163.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200 day moving average of $145.09.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.90.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

