Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,366 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,765,000 after buying an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,742,000 after buying an additional 987,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

WM stock opened at $101.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,778,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $211,746.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

