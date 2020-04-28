Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after purchasing an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $212.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $304.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

