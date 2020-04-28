Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,783,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments stock opened at $158.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.26.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.