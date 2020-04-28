Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $288.06 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

