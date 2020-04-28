Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $185.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

