Executive Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $421.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.72 and a 200 day moving average of $336.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock worth $79,488,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

