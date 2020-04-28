Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 22,528 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 632.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,528 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day moving average is $110.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

