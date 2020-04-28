Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,110 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

