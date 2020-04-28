Executive Wealth Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 162,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.