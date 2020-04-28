Executive Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $55.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

