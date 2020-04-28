Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.11.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at $867,040.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

