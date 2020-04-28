Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.16 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

