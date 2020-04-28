Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,210 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises 1.1% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,215,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,552,000 after buying an additional 125,735 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 156,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,102,000.

Shares of RODM opened at $23.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.13. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

