Executive Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,781,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,314,000 after acquiring an additional 330,613 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,180,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,888,000 after acquiring an additional 138,395 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.46.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

