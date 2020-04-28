Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $378.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

