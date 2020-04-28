Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,539 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WMT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.27.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $128.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

