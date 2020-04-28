Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,478,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,272,782,000 after purchasing an additional 365,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,168,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,428,530,000 after purchasing an additional 43,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,093,082,000 after purchasing an additional 770,357 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,687,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,462,000 after purchasing an additional 328,889 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

APH stock opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

