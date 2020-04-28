Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,031 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 258,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

