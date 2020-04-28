Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 20.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,482 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 122.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.