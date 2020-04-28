Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,388 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

