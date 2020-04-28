Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,281,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,360,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,773,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,198,000 after purchasing an additional 782,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,540,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,635,000 after acquiring an additional 677,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,086,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,522,000 after acquiring an additional 427,629 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS stock opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

