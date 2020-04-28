Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,851,000 after buying an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,969,965,000 after buying an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,674,477,000 after buying an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,653,000 after buying an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $203.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.38 and its 200 day moving average is $200.09. The company has a market cap of $519.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

