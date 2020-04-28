Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 131,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,505,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in Accenture by 30.9% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 251,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,387 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,913,264.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

