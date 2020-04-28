Executive Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. MKM Partners boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

